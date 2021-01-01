Revolutionary Rustics Take Home Sample - White Oak Shadow Solid Hardwood Flooring - 5 in. x 7 in.

The beauty of brushed wood delivers a rustic, authentic visual, true to the look of reclaimed wood. Textured by gently removing the soft portion of the wood, each plank features exposed grain and artistic techniques, such as liming and deep etching, which highlight the beauty of the natural wood. Beautiful knots and dramatic character marks further emphasize the depth and texture. Constructed exclusively from 100% solid premium Appalachian hardwood, its organic beauty, strength and quality provide the durability needed to last a lifetime. Color: Shadow.