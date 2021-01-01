From home decorators collection
Home Decorators Collection Take Home Sample - Helvetic Floors Zermatt Oak Laminate Flooring - 5 in. x 7 in., Medium
Helvetic Floors Water Resistant Zermatt Oak is a beautiful addition to any home. A multi-color plank to plank blend of white, beige, grey, brown and taupe make this design a popular and original blend of colors. The 12mm planks with beveled edge will provide the realistic look you've been seeking. With its high-density planks and AC5 wear layer to accommodate heavy commercial traffic, it can cope with pretty much anything to which it is exposed. Color: Medium.