Home Decorators Collection Take Home Sample - Grandcour Oak Laminate Flooring - 5 in. x 7 in., Light
Helvetic Floors EIR Grandcour Oak is a beautiful addition to any home. Variations of grey and beige blended into this rustic design create a look that's nothing but original. The 10mm planks with beveled edge will provide the realistic look you've been seeking. With its high-density planks and AC4 surface to accommodate light commercial traffic, it's an excellent value-based option for several applications.