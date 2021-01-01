Malibu Wide Plank Take Home Sample - French Oak Ventura 1/2 in. Thick Engineered Hardwood Flooring - 5 in. x 7 in.

Unprecedented Luxury has come to Engineered Hardwood Flooring. The Malibu Wide Plank Reserve Series introduces uncompromising Beauty and Durability for indiscriminate tastes. Gorgeous French Oak Sliced Face Veneers accentuate our widest Click Lock planks yet at 7.5 in. wide. The Reserve Series features an antiqued finishing and staining process with far more vivid color and depth to accent each plank. This elaborate process brings out the natural beauty and texture of premium hardwood to create its elegant wire brushed surface visual. Exquisite color variation between and within planks bring color and depth to life. Hand rolled edges and ends complete the unparalleled allure. Choose from 9 trend-setting shades from whitewash to neutrals to browns- all sealed with 7 coats of the latest super low gloss urethane finish with aluminum oxide, providing protection from everyday wear. A minimum of 70% of planks in each case will be full 75.2 in. lengths. Backed by a lifetime residential finish warranty and five year Commercial Warranty, Malibu Wide Plank is Lacey Act compliant, EPA and CARB 2 certified for your safety. It has also achieved the highly coveted Floor Score certification which is the most recognized indoor air quality (IAQ) certification standard for hard surface flooring materials. Malibu Wide Plank Reserve Series-the finest luxury in hardwood flooring. Color: Ventura.