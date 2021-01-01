Mohawk Take Home Sample - Easton Tan Residential Sheet Vinyl Flooring - 6 in. x 9 in.

Mohawk's sheet vinyl flooring provides incredible value with the comfort, durability and performance that a busy household needs and advancements in design for beautifully realistic looks and textures. Easton Tan's rustic oak design showcases a sand grain texture and a blend of brown, tan and red color tones. This waterproof resilient flooring is perfect for any room of your home and great for areas that are prone to spills. With it's easy to clean stain, scuff, and scratch-resistant surface, your floor will look beautiful for years to come. The built-to-last design contains a urethane wear layer that provides the toughest protection against common household accidents, ensuring long-lasting appearance and functionality. Backed by a 15-year residential warranty from a manufacturer you can trust, Easton Tan sheet vinyl is the perfect flooring choice for your home.