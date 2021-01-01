MONO SERRA Take Home Sample - Canadian Northern Birch Cappuccino Solid Hardwood Flooring - 2-1/4 in. x 4 in.

The Mistral Collection Northern Canadian Birch Cappuccino 2-1/4 in. x 4 in. is a durable pre-finished solid hardwood floor take home sample that has been grown and crafted in Northern Canada, giving it natural strength, while capturing the color variation, knots and mineral streaks. The Northern Canadian hardwood planks have a classic modern chocolate brown color with a satin finish. It has 8 coats of aluminum oxide on the finish to ensure durability. Try before you buy. Order an affordable tile sample today so you can see the tile up close prior to placing your full order. Samples are intended for color and texture reference only, not for installation.