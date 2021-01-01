Shaw Take Home Sample - Bristol Impulse Click Lock Vinyl Plank Flooring - 5 in. W x 7 in. L

Waterproof, pet-proof, kid-proof and all around worry-proof? Bristol is built so you can live your life worry-free on your beautiful new floor. This 100% waterproof vinyl plank is designed so you don't have to sacrifice style for the performance you need. Bristol features a 20 mil wear layer to stand up to the toughest challenges and an attached acoustical pad for noise reduction and added comfort. Plus, planks click together for a DIY-friendly install over most existing hard surface floors. Color: Impulse.