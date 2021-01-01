Millstead Take Home Sample - American Cherry Natural Engineered Click Wood Flooring - 5 in. x 7 in.

This durable pre-finished Engineered real cherry floor will enhance the value of your home. The flooring is crafted of five layers of solid wood permanently bonded together in a cross-ply design. No HDF or other fiber boards are utilized. This construction provides superior strength and humidity resistance..no warping or buckling. The stability of this floor provides maximum installation options (float, staple, or glue down). The aluminum oxide finish provides 10 times more abrasion resistance than ordinary urethane finishes. Our flooring is proudly crafted in the USA from wood grown and responsibly harvested in the USA. Our company has been manufacturing wood floors to exacting standards in Johnson City, Tennessee for over 110 years. Color: Natural.