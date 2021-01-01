Blue Ridge Hardwood Flooring Take Home Sample - 5 in. W Worn Bark Hickory Solid Hardwood Flooring - 5 in. x 7 in.

The Blue Ridge Worn Bark Hickory's definitive design and color add distinction to any room. Custom crafted from 3/4 in. solid hardwood this tongue and groove flooring features micro-beveling on all sides. You can feel confident purchasing this product as it is FloorScore certified and all the lumber comes from sustainable and responsibly harvested forests in the United States. The CLARITAGE Extra finish by PPG Industries enhances durability and gloss longevity. This product is covered by a 50 year finish warranty and will add an elegant accent to your home for years to come.