From tainos anonimos
Tainos Anonimos Taino | Native Caribbean Indigenous | Headdress Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Great and simple #indigenous inspired gift for mom, dad, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, cousins, grandparents, godparents & friends. Regalo perfecto y simple para mama, papa, hermano/a, primo/a, tio/a, abuelo/a y tus amigos. Show your West Indies Pride and your love for the #Caribbean. This #Taino Headdress is the excellent gift to give any island inhabitants/natives, tourists, family & friends! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only