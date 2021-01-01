Taidda- Converter, Hub Splitter, White ABS Green Plastic High Strength USB3.0 5Gbps for Tablet Mobile Phone

No need to connect to a computer, you can directly connect to a mobile phone charger that is not used in your home, and charge your mobile phone/tablet at the same time. (Note: The charging speed is related to the external power supply) Connect the keyboard/mouse to the tablet, can be changed into the microcomputer, and work at any time. Four USB3.0 interfaces can be extended for your devices to solve USB scarcity problems, and each interface supports USB3.0 protocol with a theoretical transmission rate of 5Gbps. One end is connected to the mobile phone/tablet (plus OTG adapter), one end is connected to the HUB, the OTG function is extended, and the U disk is connected to watch movies/transfer photos/play games, which is simply a powerful tool. When the extended computer USB HUB is used, the external 5V power supply can be used to enhance the power supply. When multiple external hard disks or large-capacity hard disks are connected, the operation is still stable.