Taidacent Mega2560 Pro ATmega2560-16AU USB CH340G Smart Electronic Embedded Development Board

1. The Mega Pro Embed CH340G / ATmega2560 board is based on the ATmega2560 microcontroller and the USB-UART adapter CH340. The board is compatible with Arduino Mega 2560. 2. The board has a compact form factor of 38X55mm and is an excellent solution for developing projects based on ATmega2560. 3. The Mega Pro Embed functionalities are identical to the Arduino Mega 2560. Even though it is an Embed board, it is solid stable as the Mega Board. It uses the original chip, and a 16 MHz high-quality quartz resonators is present on the board. 4. The board has a Micro USB connector that allows you to connect the microcontroller to the computer via the USB-UART adapter CH340(A driver installation may be required). Download drivers: Windows, Linux, Mac, Android. 5. The board can be powered directly through the Micro USB connector, or via the corresponding contact on the board (Vin). The used voltage regulator operates in a range of 6 to 9V DC.