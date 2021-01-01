National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Apperal Tahto Awâsis Meyewiwin Every Child Matters Orange Shirt Day Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

The Orange Shirt Day on September 30th honors the Indigenous Communities of Native Canadiens and Americans. Every Child Matters on Canadas National Day. Tahto Awâsis Meyewiwin in the native tongue of the Native Canadians Celebrate Diversity, Respect and Kindness during the Orange Shirt Day 2021 in School or Kindergarten. Children Rights are Human Rights. Raise Awareness for the Suffering of Aboriginal People and show your Support for the native indian Community. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only