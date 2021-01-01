From ove decors
OVE Decors Tahoe 72-in Dark Charcoal Undermount Double Sink Bathroom Vanity with White Engineered Stone Top in Gray | 15VVA-TAHB72-038
Tahoe 72-in wide x 34.5-in high x 21-in deep dark charcoal lacquered finish vanity with brushed nickel contemporary hardware included. Beautiful white engineered stone countertop with two rectangle undermount sinks with overflow and 3-in removable backsplash. Soft-closing doors with adjustable shelf, three soft-closing drawers with removable dividers and two tilt-out compartments. Pull out tray with integrated power bar with 2 sockets and 2 USB ports and curling iron and hair dryer storage. Adjustable leveling feet for uneven floors. Pre-drilled for two 8-in faucets - faucets not included. Back panel cut-out for easy plumbing. Fully assembled and easy to install. Coordinate with OVE Decors dark charcoal mirror - sold separately. OVE Decors Tahoe 72-in Dark Charcoal Undermount Double Sink Bathroom Vanity with White Engineered Stone Top in Gray | 15VVA-TAHB72-038