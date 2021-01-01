From margaritaville
Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker, DM3000
Advertisement
Three 24-ounce blending jars automatically creates of 72-ounce of frozen drink per cycle Capability to create 6+ different drink types (margarita, daiquiri, colada, mudslide, mojito, smoothie) Rotating ice chute creates spectacle appeal Constructed from premium bamboo wood and brushed aluminum finishes, polished stainless steel accents and heavy duty die-cast components Measures 19.34 inches by 19.5 inches by 19.5 inches; Limited 1-year warranty.700-watts of combined blending & shaving power, Weight: 29.8 Pounds, Manufacturer: Margaritaville