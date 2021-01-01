Home Decorators Collection Tahiti Breeze 52 in. LED Natural Iron Ceiling Fan with Light - WiFi Remote Control works with Google Assistant and Alexa

Easily integrate fan and light control into your Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings or Google Assistant with this Wi-Fi ceiling fan bundle. The Wi-Fi enabled remote control is powered by Smart by Bond technology, which allows you to connect this device via Wi-Fi to your preferred smart home system. Fast and easy setup; simply download the latest Bond App to your smartphone (available for iOS and Android), Smart by Bond connects to your internet Wi-Fi network, instantly adding voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Home Assistant. This means that your ceiling fan can be voice-activated. Additional drivers are available for full integration with other systems including SmartThings, Control4, ELAN, Hubitat, and more. The included Wi-Fi remote control is shipped separately. The Hampton Bay Tahiti Breeze 52 in. Indoor/Outdoor Natural Iron Ceiling Fan elicits a tropical feel with its beautiful bamboo styling and mahogany finish. This powerful 4,531 CFM fan refreshes outdoor spaces up to 20 ft. x 20 ft. and features 3-speed variable pull-chain control. Its blades are weather resistant, and its housing is wet-rated for durability in open applications. An integral dome-style light kit provides bright illumination from the included and efficient 9.5-watt LED bulbs. A decorative canopy ring and coupling cover conceal installation screws for a clean and finished look.