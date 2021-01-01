Alora Lighting Tagliato LED Pendant Light - Color: Black - Size: 2 light

From alora lighting
The Tagliato LED Pendant by Alora is an easy, effortless take on a blending of fixture designs. Hanging from a delicate, yet hardy stem with gold accents are a pair of opal glass spheres seemingly tied into place by a smooth matte frame. Diffusing the energy-efficient LEDs, the fixture emits a soft, radiant glow, like miniature suns emitting pure energy. At once classic and modern, the Tagliato Pendant is the perfect fit for a range of decor styles. Shape: Oval. Color: Black. Additional Color: Matte Black With Satin Gold. Finish: Matte Black With Satin Gold