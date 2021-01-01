From celebrate it
2.5" Taffeta Wired Santas by Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
Advertisement
Purchase the 2.5" Taffeta Wired Santas by Celebrate It™ at Michaels. Perfect for embellishing décor items, gift wrap, treats, gift baskets and more! This ribbon is perfect for creating stunning wreaths and other DIY projects. Perfect for embellishing décor items, gift wrap, treats, gift baskets and more! This ribbon is perfect for creating stunning wreaths and other DIY projects. Details: Santas 2.5" x 8.3yd. (6.3cm x 7.6m) Taffeta Wired, sewn edge Polyester | 2.5" Taffeta Wired Santas by Celebrate It™ | Michaels®