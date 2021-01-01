Taekwondo MArtial Arts Gifts and Accessories Taekwondo Begins and Ends with Respect Martial Arts Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Grab this Korean sport gift design for the person in your life who loves Taekkyeon, Subak or Gwonbeop. Perfect in a martial arts gear bag. Goes great with all of your martial arts supplies. The perfect martial arts gift. Great for the gym. The perfect martial artist gift. Great to wear to any martial art match, dojo or competition. No matter what martial art you practice it begins and ends with respect. Get this great design with your martial arts supply. Goes with any martial arts uniform. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only