From gold flamingo

Tadeo Gray Area Rug

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

We can’t get enough of this geometric jacquard area rug and how it softens the noise of loud steps while bringing a luxe look to any living room or den. It’s power-loomed in the USA from stain-resistant polyester (in the color of your choice), so no need to stress when clumsy guests make a mess. Looks aside, this rug has an ultra-low 0.08’’ pile, which means it’s super easy to vacuum and doesn’t interrupt swinging doors. And even though it’s made with a reliable cotton backing, we still recommend adding a rug pad underneath to prevent sliding underfoot. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com