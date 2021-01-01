Tadeo Gray Area Rug

We can’t get enough of this geometric jacquard area rug and how it softens the noise of loud steps while bringing a luxe look to any living room or den. It’s power-loomed in the USA from stain-resistant polyester (in the color of your choice), so no need to stress when clumsy guests make a mess. Looks aside, this rug has an ultra-low 0.08’’ pile, which means it’s super easy to vacuum and doesn’t interrupt swinging doors. And even though it’s made with a reliable cotton backing, we still recommend adding a rug pad underneath to prevent sliding underfoot. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'