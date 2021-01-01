Tactical Molle Pouch EDC Utility Gadget Outdoor Men Waist Bag with Phone Belt Clip Holder Holster for iPhone 6s7X Samsung S8 Pixel Moto Z Force Play

Best Quality Guranteed. Made of durable 800 denier waterproof nylon, multifunctional design low profile pouch. Compatible with: iPod classic Samsung Mega S3 S4 S5 Note Edge Galaxy Gear iPhone 5 5s iPhone 6s plus BLU LG G2 pro G3 Nexus 5 HTC M7 M8 Desire 816 Sony 3DS XL One Plus 3 or digital camera, power bank, cigarette lighter, medical supplies, portable GPS devices. Approx size: 6.7 x 4.71 x 1.4 inch Strong webbing belt loop on rear, deadly hard wearing & heavy duty. Buckle Fastening, MOLLE capacitable. Could be attached with tactical belt, tactical molle vest or tactical backpack etc. More convenient outfit.