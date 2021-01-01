Tacoma Grande Wall Sconce by Astro Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (1429015 | 5036003)

The Tacoma Grande Wall Sconce by Astro Lighting presents a simple and stylish solution to indoor illumination needs. A clean-lined contemporary design, it uses a curve-cornered square wall plate to secure a vertical stem that seats a single upward-oriented socket beneath a glass globe shade. An excellent choice as a single statement piece or as part of an evenly-spaced arrangement of several fixtures, the shade itself is the heart of the sconce, resting gently on a small disc that surrounds the socket and transforming direct light into a warmer ambiance. Founded in 1997, Astro Lighting is a British company that produces modern lighting for international audiences. Their designs feature clean lines, quality materials and precise manufacturing. From the smooth, ribbon-like Sofia Wall Sconce to the minimalist Enna LED Floor Lamp, their creations are simple yet sophisticated, practical and engaging. Color: Black.