From bell & howell
taclight high-bright flashlights (60x brightness)
Advertisement
High-power: Taclight is made from air-craft grade aluminum and can withstand extreme temperatures from freezing to boiling. It is water-proof and shock resistant. Modes: High brightness; medium brightness; low brightness; Strobe (intermittent flashing); SOS (emergency signal) Modes: High brightness; medium brightness; low brightness; Strobe (intermittent flashing); SOS (emergency signal)Functional: Taclight has built-in zoom function and high-powered bulbs are 60x brighter than your regular flashlight (5 nautical mile visibility) Portable: 8.5 inches L x 1.6 inches width; flashlight barrel/body construction is high-grade aluminum with genuine Bell+Howell lens. Energy-efficient despite the high-powered functionality Taclight is environment-friendly and cost-efficient. Bulbs last more than 100,000 hours