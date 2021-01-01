Architec Tablet Stone, Red, iPad and Tablet Stand

The Tablet Stone from Architec is the perfect partner for anyone who prefers cooking with digital recipes, it keeps your tablet or iPad off the counter, easy to read and away from the mess while cooking or baking The wide, stable base securely holds your tablet upright for easy viewing and scrolling; adjustable for use with different sized tablets This handy gadget pulls double duty in other areas of the home too; perfect for hands free use when crafting, working, playing music or simply relaxing while watching a show Easy to clean, wipe with spray cleaner and a damp cloth; compact and easy to store, but cute enough to leave on the counter; measures approximately 6.5 by 3.5 by 2-inches Architec - creating a better experience in the kitchen by improving every day items through the combination of architecture and engineering