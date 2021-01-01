Tablet 88 Plus Case LightWeight KidProof Case Cover for All New 8 inch Tablet Compatible 10th Generation 2020 ReleasePurple

Best Quality Guranteed. Tablet 8 Kids Case design specifically for all-new 8 inch Tablet and 8 Plus Tablet(10th Generation, 2020 release), NOT fit for other models. Kids-proof Tablet 8/8 Plus Case: Made with dense heavy duty EVA foam, material can withstand considerable wear and tear and provide extreme protection. Super lightweight and durable hazard free material perfect for kids and grownups. Durable Case for 8 inch Tablet: Thick foam fully covers the back, sides and extends above the surface of the All-New Tablet 8 or 8 Plus which means that the screen will remain safe from scratches if laid on its surface. Precise Cutouts: Cut outs for clear access to Tablet 8 and Tablet 8 Plus 2020s all buttons, ports, speakers and rear-camera. Multipurpose 8 inch Tablet Case: Ergonomic side grips are anti-slip & easy to hold; four shoulder strap holes will help to free your hand or hang the case on the car,s head