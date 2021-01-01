From tomnuk design
Tomnuk Design Tablet 12 Wall / Flushmount Light - Color: White
The Tablet 12 Wall / Flushmount by Tomnuk Design showcases a smooth, spherical glass shade that is anchored at the center of a round wooden plate. Almost sinking into this natural material, this wall sconce offers a clean, contemporary look to spaces as it brings an even layer of bright, welcoming light to its environment. Simply composed yet striking, this design complements a range of spaces and decor styles with ease, lending them a balanced mix of form and function. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White Ash