Table Hydrangea Centerpiece

Category: Artificial 5 Head ChrysanthemumMaterial: Silk Cloth, Plastic, Iron WireFlower Height : Approx.10.23inches / 26cm.Product weight: 85 gPackage: 10 Head Artificial Chrysanthemum Bouquet, no vase included.Suitable For: Home, Table, Wedding, Party, Meeting Room décor and anywhere you want;Ideal for placing in a vase, filling of centerpieces or home wedding decoration;Artificial Flower imparting an exotic appeal and colorful radiance to dull tables, backdrops,vases and centerpieces.NOTEPlease gently spread the item after getting it, in case of falling the leaves and flowers.There would be accumulated dust if you put it in a place for very long time.You can use the hair dryer with cold wind to remove the dust.If it was seriously dirty,you could sink it into salt water with high concentration for 10 minutes and then add neutral detergent and then rinse twice.Due to the difference on sunlight ,displays,configurations and diverse opinions on color,color shading is inevitable.Please don't put it under strong sunshine.You'd better to dry it by the natural wind.