Our beautiful half-moon shape ottoman with a fashionable button tufting on top adds a contemporary yet reserved touch to your living room or bedroom. Featuring soft velvet fabric with contrasting goldtone nailhead trim this piece includes a lift top with safety hinges that opens to a spacious storage compartment. This space saving ottoman is the perfect height for a variety of uses and it features an exotic look that matches any style room to create an inviting and comfortable atmosphere to come home to. Inspired Home Tabitha Modern Blush Velvet Crescent Storage Ottoman in Pink | SO14-02BH-LS