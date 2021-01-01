From winston porter
Tabinowski Tablecloth
Advertisement
Features:Square shapeTabinowski design toppers and tablecloths with striped border and tasseled cornersAdds character to any spacePerfect addition to your dining roomMaterial: 100% PolyesterHand washProduct Type: TableclothPieces Included (1): Set Size: 1Color: Shape: SquarePrimary Material: PolyesterMaterial Details: Lace: NoRecommended Wash Type: Hand washStain Resistant: NoIron Safe: NoHandmade: NoReversible: Fitted Structure: NoIncludes Linen Lining: NoLiner Material: Sample Available: NoSample Part Number: Pattern: Solid ColorHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayCountry of Origin: IndiaLicensed Product: NoFade Resistant: NoMildew Resistant: NoTear Resistant: NoPieces Included: Umbrella Hole Included: Zipper Included: Beaded: Spefications:SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesDimensions:80" W x 80" D, 1 lbOverall Width - Front to Back (Size: 60" L x 60" W): 60Overall Length - Side to Side (Size: 60" L x 60" W): 60Assembly:Warranty: Size: 60" L x 60" W, Color: Raspberry