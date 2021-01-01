Tabatha Ikat Handmade Tufted Wool Brown/Khaki Area Rug
Description
Features:Technique: TuftedMaterial: New Zealand woolConstruction: HandmadeMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: 100% NZ WoolConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: Cotton;Latex;CanvasRug Shape: Primary Color: Brown/KhakiIs this rug available in different colors?: YesPattern: IkatFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: TraditionalRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: NoRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Spot clean onlyLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Spot Clean with dry clothColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Non-Slip Backing: NoSpefications:SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height (Rug Size: Round 8', Rectangle 9' x 13'): 0.4Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Round 8', Rectangle 9' x 13'): 29Overall Width (Rug Size: Round 8'): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 13'): 108Overall Length (Rug Size: Round 8'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 13'): 156Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Round 8'