Tab 4 80 inch caseT330 case TM Flip Stand PU Leather Case with CardsMoney Slots Auto WakeSleep Feature Protective Case Cover for Samsung Galaxy Tab.

Specially designed for: Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 8.0 Inch SM-T330 only, NOT fit for any other 8.0 Inch devices. Smart Cover: automatically wakes or sleep your device when the lid is opened and closed. Flip Style Wallet Case: Card slots and inner pocket for carrying ID, cash and credit cards. Media Stand Feature: can be as stand Folded to get a horizontal viewing angle, you can watching movies, videos very convenient. Magnet Design Case: build-in magnet on the back for fastening the hanging magnetic clasp while handling and watching movies, updated pen loop for holding the bonus stylus.