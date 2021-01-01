Taag 10 Outdoor Wall Light by Tech Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (700OWTAG83010CZUNV3PCLFSP)

Clean, unencumbered modern design, and outstanding light performance distinguish the Taag 10 LED Outdoor Wall Light. Designed for outdoor security and general outdoor illumination, Taag blends design with performance. The Taag 10 LED Outdoor Wall Light delivers 7800 lumens of light output in commercial and/or residential applications for which powerful illumination is required. The light showcases marine-grade powder coated finishes and is mounted with stainless steel hardware and features impact resistant, UV stabilized lenses with frosted acrylic covering. Tech Lighting has developed a reputation for excellence in the past 25 years, built on their contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. The Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze