Moen T9343GBM25 M-Dura 2.5 GPM Shower System - Includes Valve Trim, Shower Arm, Showerhead, Tub Spout, Grab Bar, Handshower, Hose, and Elbow Supply Moen T9343GBM25 Product Features:Covered under Moen's 5 year limited warrantySingle function shower head and single function handshowerPosiTemp pressure balancing valve cartridge maintains water pressure and controls temperatureTransfer Valve to direct water flowShower Package Includes: Valve trims, shower head, tub spout, shower arm, grab bar, handshower, hose, and wall supplyDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsADA compliantVandal resistant lever handles, shower head, and shower arm flangeMoen T9343GBM25 Technology / Benefits:PosiTemp Valve: A pressure balancing valve that maintains water temperature within 3° F. Built-in temperature limit stops allow you to control how far the handle rotates, in effect controlling the range of water temperature. The PosiTemp offers the best water flow available for any comparable valve.Moen T9343GBM25 Valve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlPressure Balanced Escutcheon (Cover plate) Dimensions: 7" W x 7" HDiverter Escutcheon (Cover plate) Dimensions: 5" W x 5" HRough-in valve is sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered)Moen T9343GBM25 Shower Head/Hand Shower Specifications:Single function shower head with full spray patternFlow Rate: 2.5 gallons per minuteShower Head Width: 2"Hose Length: 69"Moen T9343GBM25 Tub Spout Specifications:Spout Reach: 5-7/8"Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsUnrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Chrome