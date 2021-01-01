From brizo

Brizo T84913 HydraChoice Square Body Spray Trim Chrome Showers Body Spray Single Function

Description

Brizo T84913 HydraChoice Square Body Spray Trim Brizo T84913 Features:Covered under Brizo's limited lifetime faucet & finish warrantySquare body spray trim onlyBody spray to be used as part of a multi-application luxury shower systemSingle function spray pattern1/2" female supply connectionExtra secure mounting assemblyAll necessary mounting hardware includedBrizo T84913 Specifications:Height: 3-1/2"Width: 3-1/2"Depth: 7/16" Single Function Chrome

