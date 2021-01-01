From brizo
Brizo T75P630 Virage Pressure Balanced Valve Trim with Integrated 6 Function Diverter for Three Shower Applications - Less Rough-In Chrome Showers
Brizo T75P630 Virage Pressure Balanced Valve Trim with Integrated 6 Function Diverter for Three Shower Applications - Less Rough-In Brizo T75P630 Features:Covered under Brizo's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of metalCoordinates with products from the Virage linePremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday usePressure balanced valve trim - single cartridge controls the temperature of the water and the on/off function2 lever handles constructed of metal included6-way diverter trim - directs water from mixing valve to 6 distinct functionsRough-in valve not included - when adding to cart valve options will be presentedADA compliantBrizo T75P630 Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 7-3/4" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 7-1/2" (left to right) Pressure Balanced Chrome