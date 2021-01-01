Brizo T75P580 Siderna Pressure Balanced Valve Trim with Integrated 3 Function Diverter for Two Shower Applications - Less Rough-In Chrome Showers

Brizo T75P580 Siderna Pressure Balanced Valve Trim with Integrated 3 Function Diverter for Two Shower Applications - Less Rough-In Brizo T75P580 Features: Covered under Brizo's limited lifetime warranty Constructed of metal Coordinates with products from the Siderna line Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Pressure balanced valve trim - single cartridge controls the temperature of the water and the on/off function 2 lever handles constructed of metal included Three function diverter with 2 individual positions, 1 shared position For two individual functions, no shared functions, order additional RP72123 Rough-in valve not included - when adding to cart valve options will be presented ADA compliant Not recommended for tub spout applications Note: the RIGHT side diverter port MUST be capped Brizo T75P580 Specifications: Valve Trim Height: 8" (bottom to top) Valve Trim Width: 6-13/16" (left to right) Pressure Balanced Chrome