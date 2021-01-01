HP t740 48Z70UT#ABA Desktop Computer, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB Memory

Advertisement
HP t740 Thin Client is built to drive graphics-intensive workflows on virtual and local computing environments, projecting to up to six 4K displays..Features 3.25GHz (up to 3.6GHz) AMD V1756B quad-core processor with 4MB cache memory.Includes a HP business slim keyboard mouse and keyboard for immediate setup.3-year manufacturer limited warranty.8GB DDR4 SDRAM smoothly runs your games, photo, and video editing applications.Built-in DisplayPort, HDMI, and VGA ports for lightning data movement speed output to connect to TVs or multiple displays for stunning HD entertainment.Use 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 2 x USB 2.0, 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, and 1 x USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 2 ports for lightning data movement speed.Experience smooth, lag-free performance with AMD Radeon Vega eight graphic card