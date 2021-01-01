T71VP3 36 Channel FRS Two-Way Radio - Up to 38 Mile Range Walkie Talkie - Black/Silver (Pack of 10)

2-Way radios - these license-free walkie-talkies Feature 36 frs/gmrs (Family radio service) channels, along with channel scan to check for activity. 38-Mile range - longer range communication in open areas with little or no obstruction. 121 ctcss privacy Codes - the continuous tone-coded squelch system gives you up to 2, 662 channel options to help block other conversations. Use silent operation to turn off all tones. Noaa weather scan + alert - will automatically scan through 10 Available weather band channels & alert you of severe weather in your area if you are at risk. Hands-free operation - easy voice & sound activation transmission & 9 sensitivity levels. Includes belt clips (X10), rechargeable batteries (X10), desktop charger, charging cable & owners manual.