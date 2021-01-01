Brizo T70180 Floor Mounted Tub Filler with Hand Shower from the Siderna Collection (Less Valve) Brilliance Brushed Nickel Faucet Tub Filler Single

Brizo T70180 Floor Mounted Tub Filler with Hand Shower from the Siderna Collection (Less Valve) Product Features:Solid brass construction of faucet body and handles ensures reliabilityCovered under Brizo's limited lifetime warranty in residential applications and 5 years under commercial usePremier finishing process resists corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useIncludes personal hand shower - handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bathHigh quality metal hose stretches between 60" to 82" in lengthSingle handle operation with hot and cold indicatorsFloor mounted / freestanding tub filler - faucet mounts to the floor and extends up to the tub fixtureFeatures auto-resetting diverterRough-in valve is not included with this model (when adding to cart, valve options will be offered)ADA complianttub filler Specifications:Overall Height: 40-1/2" (measured from floor to highest part of faucet)Spout Height: 35-13/32" (measured from floor to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 9-5/16" (measured from center of faucet base to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 14.5 GPM with rough R70100 (not included), 12 GPM with rough R70100-WS (not included)1 hole required for faucet installationEscutcheon Width: 4-1/2"Escutcheon Height: 1.25"Hand Shower Specifications:Single spray function with H2Okinetic® technologyFlow Rate: 1.75 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Integrated dual check valvesAngle of holding bracket is adjustableHose Specifications:Hose Length: 60"-82"Metal construction1/2" female connections on both endsCodes and Compliance:ADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for kitchen faucetsCALGreen compliant Single Handle Brilliance Brushed Nickel