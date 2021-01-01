Brizo T70161 Rook Floor Mounted Tub Filler with and Personal Handshower and Built-In Diverter - Less Valve Venetian Bronze Faucet Tub Filler Single

Brizo T70161 Rook Floor Mounted Tub Filler with and Personal Handshower and Built-In Diverter - Less Valve Product Features: Covered under Brizo's limited lifetime warranty Coordinates seamlessly with other products from Brizo's Rook collection Channel spout Solid brass construction Construction of faucet body and handles ensures reliability Includes hand shower - handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bath Floor mounted / freestanding tub filler - faucet mounts to the floor extending up to the tub fixture Smooth single handle operation Rough-in valve is not included with this model (when adding to cart, valve options will be offered) Product Technologies / Benefits: Brilliance Finishes: Brizo Brilliance Finishes are designed to not corrode, tarnish or discolor for a "like-new" look for life. Through a process known as Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) finish molecules are embedded deep in within the surface of the faucet, creating a bond that is virtually indestructible with an incredibly reflective shine. Product Specifications: Overall Height: 38-5/16" (measured from mounting deck to highest part of faucet) Spout Height: 34-7/8" (measured from mounting deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 9-13/16"(measured from center of faucet base to spout outlet) Tub Spout Flow Rate: Unrestricted Handshower Flow Rate: 1.75 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Hose Length: 60" - 82" 1 hole required for installation Single Handle Venetian Bronze