Brizo T67480LHP Siderna Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Trim with Built-In Diverter - Includes Personal Hand Shower Less Handles Chrome Faucet Roman

Brizo T67480LHP Siderna Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Trim with Built-In Diverter - Includes Personal Hand Shower, Less Handles Product Features: Brass construction of faucet body and handles ensures reliability Covered under Brizo's limited lifetime warranty and 5 year commercial warranty Premier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Includes hand shower – handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bath Deck mounted roman tub faucet - faucet mounts directly to the tub fixture Dual handles operate with ¼ turn Handles not included with this model (when adding to cart, handle options will be offered) Rough-in valve is not included with this model (when adding to cart, valve options will be offered) ADA compliant Product Specifications: Overall Height: 9-3/4" (measured from mounting deck to highest point of faucet) Spout Height: 5-7/16" (measured from mounting deck to faucet outlet) Spout Reach: 9-1/4" (measured from center of faucet base to center of faucet outlet) Hand Shower Flow Rate: 2.0 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Maximum Deck Thickness: 2-1/2" (cannot mount on thicker decks without use of extension kit) 4 holes required for faucet installation Faucet Centers: 10" - 16" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) All hardware required for faucet installation is included Designer inspiration- Merging of two different worlds: soft flowing curves that mimic the movement of a cascading waterfall and stark, crisp lines that evoke modern sophistication. Double Handle Chrome