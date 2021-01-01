From brizo
Brizo T67330 Virage Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Double Handle Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle
Brizo T67330 Virage Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Double Handle Brizo T67330 Features:Metal construction of faucet body and handles ensures reliabilityPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useDual handles operate with 1/4 turnDeck mounted roman tub faucet - faucet mounts directly to the tub fixtureHot and cold stems are interchangeableTwo lever handles included with roman tub faucetRough-in valve is not included with this model (when adding to cart, valve options will be offered)ADA compliantBrizo T67330 Specifications:Overall Height: 9-5-16" (deck to highest part of faucet)Spout Height: 5-11/16" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8-27/32" (center of faucet base to spout outlet)Faucet Centers: 10" - 16" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes)3 holes required for faucet installationFlow Rate: 18.5 gallons-per-minute Double Handle Chrome