Brizo T66T060 Rook Sensori Thermostatic Mixing Valve Trim and Cartridge Less Valve - Separate Volume Control(s) Needed Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only

Brizo T66T060 Rook Sensori Thermostatic Mixing Valve Trim and Cartridge Less Valve - Separate Volume Control(s) Needed Product Features: Covered under Brizo's limited lifetime warranty Coordinates seamlessly with other products from Brizo's Rook collection Trim Includes Sensori® thermostatic valve cartridge Handle controls temperature of water only Separate volume control(s) needed Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water control Valve Trim Diameter: 7" Rough-in valve is not included with this model (when adding to cart, valve options will be offered) Lever handle is ADA compliant Product Technologies / Benefits: Brilliance Finishes: Brizo Brilliance Finishes are designed to not corrode, tarnish or discolor for a "like-new" look for life. Through a process known as Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) finish molecules are embedded deep in within the surface of the faucet, creating a bond that is virtually indestructible with an incredibly reflective shine. Thermostatic Chrome