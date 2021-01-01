Brizo T66T005 Baliza Sensori Thermostatic Mixing Valve Trim and Cartridge - Separate Volume Control(s) Needed Brilliance Polished Nickel Showers

Brizo T66T005 Baliza Sensori Thermostatic Mixing Valve Trim and Cartridge - Separate Volume Control(s) Needed Brizo Baliza T66T005 Valve Trim Features: Limited lifetime faucet and finish warranty for residential use, 5-year commercial use Trim Includes Sensori® thermostatic valve cartridge Handle controls temperature of water only Separate volume control(s) needed A stunningly fresh perspective inspired by the timeless beauty of a lighthouse High temperature limit stop-120F Brizo Valve Trim Benefits / Technologies: Sensori® Thermostatic Valving: Brizo's Sensori® Technology works like a thermostat in high-flow showers to measure and monitor the temperature of the water and automatically adjust the water mix to maintain a more precise water temperature. Brilliance Finishes: Brizo Brilliance Finishes are designed to not corrode, tarnish or discolor for a "like-new" look for life. Through a process known as Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) finish molecules are embedded deep in within the surface of the faucet, creating a bond that is virtually indestructible with an incredibly reflective shine. Brizo Valve Trim Specifications: Temperature control includes pre-set safety stop with override Valve Trim Diameter: 7-1/2" Valve Trim Projection (From Wall): 3" Designed for use with standard 1/2" or 3/4" U.S. plumbing connections ADA compliant Rough-in valve sold separately - when adding to cart, valve will be offered Why Buy Brizo Valve Trim Valve Trims From Us: We are a Brizo Preferred Authorized Online Dealer for Guaranteed Warranty Coverage Customer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After Purchase A Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Thermostatic Brilliance Polished Nickel