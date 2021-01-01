Brizo T60P220 Shower Valve Trim Single Handle Pressure Balance Less Tub Spout with H2Okinetic Technology from the Euro Collection Chrome Showers

Brizo T60P220 Shower Valve Trim Single Handle Pressure Balance Less Tub Spout with H2Okinetic Technology from the Euro Collection Euro Single Handle Pressure Balance Shower Valve Trim Less Tub SpoutFeatures:Covered under Brizo's limited lifetime warranty for residentialBack-to-back installation capability.Field adjustable to limit handle rotation into hot water zone.120° maximum handle rotation.Water efficient H2Okinetic showerhead - 1.5 gpm.Single function cartridge - Single lever handle for ease of temperature controlPressure balancing valve cartridge with scald guardShower package includes: valve trim, shower head, and shower armDesigned for use with standard 1/2" or 3/4" U.S. plumbing connectionsADA CompliantAll necessary mounting hardware includedSpecifications:Width: 7.5"Showerhead Width: 5.89"Shower Arm Reach: 15"Showerhead Shape: RoundShowerhead: Single FunctionSpray Settings: 1Flow Rate (GPM): 1.75 gallons-per-minuteProduct Weight: 6.585 lbs.Number Of Handles: 1Handles Included: YesPressure Balanced: YesValve Included: No (R60000 Needed)Brizo Technologies WaterSense: The WaterSense label signifies Brizo's commitment to working with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to encourage the efficient use of water and actively protect the future of our nation's water supply. WaterSense labeled faucets use 20% less water and perform as well or better than their less efficient counterparts.H2Okinetic®: Brizo's proprietary H2Okinetic® Technology uses the science of fluidics to create a warmer shower experience that feels like more water, without using more water. This is accomplished through larger water droplets that leave the spray head in a unique wave pattern. H2Okinetic® showers are self-cleaning, have larger spray holes that don't clog, and do not use any moving parts, so they are very low-maintenance. Water Efficient Product meeting CALGreen standards: Kitchen Faucets: Flow Rate of 1.8 gpm or 1.5 gpm versus Industry Standard ASME.A112.18.1/CSA.B125.1 of 2.2 gpm.Lavatory Faucets: Flow Rate of 1.5 gpm versus Industry Standard ASME.A112.18.1/CSA.B125.1 of 2.5 gpm.Showerheads and Handshowers: Flow Rate of 1.5 or 2.0 gpm versus Industry Standard ASME.A112.18.1/CSA.B125.1 of 2.5 gpm.Brilliance Finishes: Many Brizo products are made with Brilliance® finishes, which resist abrasions and discolorations better than traditional brass or even chrome. Pressure Balanced Chrome