Brizo T60P061 Rook Single Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Cross Handle - Less Rough In Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only Pressure
Brizo T60P061 Rook Single Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Cross Handle - Less Rough In Brizo T60P061 Features:Covered under Brizo's limited lifetime warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Rook line seamlesslySingle function cartridge - one dial controls both volume and temperaturePressure balanced valve trimSingle cross handle constructed of metal includedScald guard - designed to prevent scalding when water pressure variesRough-in valve not included - when adding to cart valve options will be presentedADA compliantMade in AmericaBrizo T60P061 Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 6-1/2" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 6-1/2" (left to right) Pressure Balanced Chrome