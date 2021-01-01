Brizo T60880 Siderna Three Function Diverter Valve Trim Less Rough-In Valve - Two Independent Positions One Shared Position Matte Black Showers

Brizo T60880 Siderna Three Function Diverter Valve Trim Less Rough-In Valve - Two Independent Positions, One Shared Position Product Features: Covered under Brizo's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations Premier finishing process - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday use Coordinates seamlessly with the Siderna Collection Controls direction of water from mixing valve Does not control the volume of water Three function shower diverter for 2 shower applications 2 individual positions, 1 shared positions Trim ships with cartridge Optional non shared cartridge available RP72123 Escutcheon (trim plate) diameter: 5" Designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing connections ADA Compliant Extra secure mounting assembly All necessary mounting hardware included R60700 rough-in valve sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered) Note: the RIGHT side diverter port MUST be capped Variations: T60880: This model T60980: This model with 6 functions 3 Function Diverter Trim - 2 Individual Positions, 1 Shared Position Single Handle Matte Black