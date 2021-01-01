Philips Audio T5505 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Canceling (ANC), True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0, IPX5 Water Resistant, USB-C Charging, Up to 20 Hours of Playtime (TAT5505BK), Black

Sleek design and hybrid Active Noise Canceling (ANC): Hybrid Active Noise Canceling reduces external noise, so there's less between you and your music. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in. Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control: Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap. Powerful 8 mm neodymium drivers. Punchy bass, clear sound: Traveling, working from home, or just relaxing. 8 mm drivers deliver great sound for every track, playlist, and more. Built-in Sensor for Pausing the Music: Built-in IR sensors detect if you have taken out an earbud or are wearing it. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in, and the music starts up again. IPX5 splash- and sweat-resistant: With an IPX5 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain. Rock-solid connectivity. Integrated earbud controls: Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the charging case. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with. Get up to 20 hours play time: You get up to 20 hours play time with the charging case, and the headphones will play for 5 hours from a single charge (4.5 hours with ANC). A speedy 15-minute charge gives you an extra hour. It takes two hours to charge the case via USB-C. Dual mics for clear calls. Mono mode for endurance: Two mics in each earbud focus on the sound of your voice, reducing noise from the world around you. If you're in a quieter place and don't need to block out noise while you're speaking, mono mode lets you use just one earbud to talk, leaving the other earbud in the case to charge. Oval acoustic tube. Silicone ear-tip covers: The oval-shaped acoustic tube sits comfortably and securely in your ear and maximizes passive noise isolation. You get a choice of silicone ear-tip covers in small, medium, and large, so you always get a comfortable fit. Connector type: USB Type C; Included components: Quick start guide, USB-C cable and Ear caps: 3 sizes