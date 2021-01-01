Moen T5245 Wynford Double Handle Widespread Bidet Faucet with Pop-Up Waste Assembly Chrome Faucet Bidet Faucets Vertical Spray

Moen T5245 Wynford Double Handle Widespread Bidet Faucet with Pop-Up Waste Assembly Product Features: Covered under Moen's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations and 5-year limited warranty for commercial installations Metal faucet body construction ensures durability and reliability for the life of the faucet High quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday use Coordinates seamlessly with the Wynford™ Collection Double handle operation - handles rest on 1/4 turn valves Diverter valve includes an integral vacuum breaker Includes pop-up drain assembly ADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for bathroom faucets Designed for use with U.S. plumbing connections All hardware needed for mounting is included Product Technologies / Benefits: M-PACT® Common Valve System: Designed with the future in mind, M-PACT® allows you to install one valve that will make future renovations painless. Upgrade your trim at any point in the decorating or construction process - or even years down the road - without replacing any faucet plumbing. Specifications: Overall Height: 5-1/8" (measured from counter top to the highest part on faucet) Mounting Type: Widespread Number of Holes Required for Installation: 4 Mounting Type: Widespread Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/4" Double lever handles included with faucet Rough-in valve is not included with this model (when adding to cart, valve options will be offered) Vertical Spray Chrome