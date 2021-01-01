Klipsch T5 II Active Noise Cancelling ANC True Wireless Earphones McLaren Edition with AI Hands-Free Operation, Bluetooth 5.0, Best Fitting Earbuds with Patented Comfort, and a Wireless Charging Case

PATENTED OVAL EAR TIPS – Our earphones include 6 pairs of soft, oval, silicon, patented contour ear tips that are designed to reduce ear fatigue, provide the ultimate comfort and an excellent seal for noise isolation and superior bass. They fit better, they feel better, and only Klipsch has them. DUAL MICROPHONE ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION: Two-mic hybrid, feedforward and feedback ANC for maximum noise cancellation DIRAC HD SOUND: T5 II True Wireless ANC is the world’s first True Wireless headphone integrated with Dirac HD Sound, a state-of-the-art digital audio performance enhancement technology that optimizes the T5’s sound signature by correcting impulse and magnitude frequency response. This technology drastically improves music staging, clarity, voice intelligibility, and bass fidelity while still allowing for custom sound equalizers to personalize your earphones. BRAGI MOVES: A built-in Bragi operating system with embedded AI allows for Bragi Moves hands-free, advanced gesture-controlled experiences. This innovative operating system will enable new functionality over the life of the product. TRANSPARENCY MODE: This mode is designed to allow sound from the outside world into your ears, so you know what’s going on around you. SIGNAL-BOOST EXTERNAL ANTENNA - Delivers a high-quality, seamless connection between earphones and your device while minimizing the footprint in your ear. Range: Up to 10m (33ft.) SWEAT/WATER RESISTANT - IPX4 rated means these earphones withstand the elements. BEAMFORMING MICROPHONES WITH cVc: Six beamforming microphones integrated with noise suppression automatically enhance voice clarity and actively reduces environmental noise to ensure your calls are loud and clear. BATTERY LIFE + WIRELESS CHARGING CASE: T5 II True Wireless ANC provides 7 hours of battery life on a single charge (5 hours w/ ANC) and up to 21 additional hours with the charging case (15 hours w/ ANC), giving you the freedom to take calls and listen all day long. The lightweight pocket friendly carbon fiber battery case not only charges your earphones but protects them when not in use. Charge wirelessly using any Qi-compatible charging pad or use the included USB-C cable. Featuring NuCurrent wireless charging capability, the T5 II True Wireless ANC case will charge twice as fast as anything else on the market. HIGH CLARITY 5.8MM DYNAMIC DRIVER: Engineered from the ground up to deliver powerful performances from the smallest package, the T5 II True Wireless ANC dynamic driver combines high output, neutral sound and deep bass extension